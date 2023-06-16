Germany plans to buy Israeli missile defense

07:24 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of the rearmament against the backdrop of Russian aggression, Germany plans to allocate 4 billion euros for the purchase of an Israeli missile defense system (ABM).



This was reported to Agence France-Presse by a German government source, RFI reports.



This anti-missile system is equipped with radars, launchers and Arrow 3 guided missiles capable of destroying targets outside the atmosphere.



According to the source, today, June 14, the budget committee of the German parliament is expected to allocate 560 million euros for a pre-contract agreement with Israel.

"The German government intends to build a national territorial missile defense capability as quickly as possible through the planned acquisition of the Arrow weapons system," said a finance ministry document to the budget committee seen by AFP.

The Israeli system should "contribute to the protection of Germany, its population and critical infrastructure from ballistic missiles."