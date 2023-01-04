Germany officially refused Poland compensation for losses in World War II

11:50 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland received a note from colleagues from Germany, which states that the issue of reparations remains closed.

For its part, Lukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the government would continue its efforts to settle the claims that arose as a result of German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945.

“I rarely met debtors who recognized their obligations and paid their obligations after the first note or the first letter,” said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, referring to Germany's response to the Polish government's note on reparations.

Recall, Jarosław Kaczynski, leader of the ruling PIS party in Poland, said that according to their estimates, the damage caused by Germany in World War II is 1.32 trillion dollars and Warsaw will officially demand compensation.



PIS made similar calls back in 2015, and in 2019 they even called an amount of $850 billion. However, this was only within the party, officially the state did not demand compensation.