Germany opposes transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine

15:21 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany does not approve of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said on Friday, July 7, after reports that Washington plans to provide Kyiv with these weapons.

It is reported by Reuters.



Burbock stated that Germany is one of 111 participating States that have signed the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Cluster Munitions. At the same time, the United States is not a party to the convention.

“I followed the media reports. For us, as a participating state, the Oslo agreement is valid," Burbock said.

Burbock was referring to the Convention opened for signature in the Norwegian capital in 2008. It prohibits the use, stockpiling, creation and transfer of cluster munitions.



Cluster munitions are prohibited from production and use by a separate agreement ratified by more than 100 countries around the world. The government and non-governmental organizations note that cluster munitions have been repeatedly used by Russia against Ukraine. At the same time, the United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories of the agreement on the prohibition of the use of cluster shells.