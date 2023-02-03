Germany and the Netherlands plan to combine their ground forces

18:00 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands is preparing to integrate its combat brigades into the German army as the two allies pool their forces amid heightened security threats in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the press secretary of the Royal Netherlands Army, Major Mark van de Beek, Bloomberg reports.



According to him, the country's ground forces have three combat brigades, and two of them are already integrated into the German armed forces. Consolidation of the last remaining brigade of 3,000 soldiers 'could happen as early as April'. Integration will not affect only the elite unit of the army of the Netherlands Korps Commandotroepen.



The joint grouping will number 50,000 people, including 8,000 from the Netherlands. The countries plan to deal with the unification of military regulations and joint purchases of weapons.



The integration of the armed forces of Germany and the Netherlands began after the end of the Cold War, when the states began to cut defense spending. The first German-Dutch Corps was created in 1993 on the basis of the 1st Corps of the Bundeswehr. Its headquarters is in Münster, Germany. Now the corps is part of the NATO Rapid Reaction Force. Two more Dutch brigades were integrated into the German armed forces in 2014 and 2015.



Germany and the Netherlands actually use the same technique. The main battle tank of both countries is the German Leopard 2, and the main armored personnel carrier of the Netherlands is the Boxer vehicle jointly developed by the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Rheinmetall AG and the Dutch Stork.





