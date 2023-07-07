Germany approved plans for the purchase of ammunition worth 783.3 million euros

19:14 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The German Budget Committee has approved plans for the purchase of ammunition worth 783.3 million euros, which includes the supply of part of this ammunition to Ukraine.

This is reported by Europäische Sicherheit und Technik.

The day before, the federal Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance of the country submitted nine joint proposals for the purchase of ammunition to the responsible decision-making committees.



The ammunition is intended for the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the Puma infantry fighting vehicle, the Leopard 2 main battle tank and small arms.



It is also known in advance that the planned purchases are mainly assigned to Ukraine or instead of ammunition that is sent for the needs of the Armed Forces. In general, shells worth 203.1 million euros will be allocated for Kyiv.