12:08 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Maria Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, condemned the Russian rocket attack on the city of Lvov.



She announced this on her Twitter account.

"I strongly condemn the inhuman attack carried out by Russia against civilians in Lvov. The time will come when those responsible for these heinous acts will be brought to justice," Maria Pejcinovic Buric stressed.