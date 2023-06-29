NATO Secretary General convenes meeting on Sweden's accession to the alliance

07:30 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden's entry into the alliance.



It is reported by the Associated Press.



It is noted that this is "Stoltenberg's last desperate attempt to put the Scandinavian country among the ranks of NATO as a member of the summit," which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12 this year.

This would be a very symbolic moment and further evidence of how Russia's war in Ukraine is encouraging countries to join the Western alliance.

At the same time, according to AP, Hungarian lawmakers said that a long-delayed vote in parliament on ratification of Sweden's application to join NATO will not take place until the autumn legislative session, which will almost certainly mean that the Scandinavian country will not join the alliance before the start of summit.



Turkey also does not approve of Sweden's entry into NATO, especially against the backdrop of demonstrations in Stockholm.