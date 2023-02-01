General Atomics offered Ukraine to buy two drones for one dollar

13:35 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

U.S. arms manufacturer General Atomics has offered Ukrainian authorities to purchase two Reaper MQ-9 drones for $1 in preparation for an expected Russian offensive.



It is reported by the WSJ.



The publication clarifies that if the deal is approved, then Ukraine will only have to pay for the delivery of drones to the front line. Transportation costs can be as high as $10 million - including preparation, dispatch of the UAV and maintenance.



The deal can take place only after the approval of the White House.



Reaper MQ-9s can stay in the air for up to nine hours and carry aerial bombs and missiles.