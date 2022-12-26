IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced the results of his visit to Moscow

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that negotiations on the creation of a protective zone around the Ukrainian Zaporozhye nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops are moving forward. This was reported by the press service of the agency.
As you know, Grossi met with the director of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, in Moscow the day before.
He noted that yesterday's many-hour meeting in Moscow became "another round of necessary discussions on the creation of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhya NPP."
According to him, this "plan" will help prevent a nuclear accident by stopping shelling from the area around Europe's largest station.
It is noted that consultations on the safety of ZNPP with both parties will be continued in the near future.
Recall that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was in Moscow to discuss the creation of a protective zone around the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP.
Earlier it was reported that the IAEA could make a decision on the safety of ZNPP by the end of the year.
