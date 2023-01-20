Germany is preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine

18:51 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

German authorities are preparing a spring package of military assistance to Ukraine for a total amount of over 1 billion euros. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday, January 20.

“We are talking in general about a spring package worth more than 1 billion euros,” Pistorius said, adding that the total value of the German military assistance provided will exceed 3.3 billion euros.



According to the minister, the emphasis will soon be placed on air defense.

"Priority No. 1 is air defense, air defense and again air defense. Especially given the ammunition," the head of the Bundeswehr said.

He noted that Germany will send the Patriot system, seven more Gepard self-propelled guns from industrial stocks, further IRIS-T SLM systems and guided missiles to them to Ukraine.. All this, including logistics and training of soldiers, he specified, adding that training on the BMP and Patriot will begin at the end of January.



The head of the German Defense Ministry described the situation in Ukraine as "extremely dramatic" and noted that "it is necessary to proceed from the fact that this will last for another months."



According to him, this requires partners to continue supporting Ukraine and Germany will not stop such support. The Minister recalled the preparations for sending up to 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and noted that this is a step synchronized with other partners.