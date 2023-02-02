Germany plans to create a "multi-layered" anti-missile shield

10:30 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The shield will include several air defense systems of different production - both German and foreign, in particular American. This is reported by Bloomberg news agency, citing its sources.



The media adds that the new air defense complex will take almost 17 billion euros.



The German government is currently discussing with Diehl Defense the purchase of eight IRIS-T anti-missile systems.



In addition, negotiations are underway with Israel Aerospace Industries for the supply of Arrow 3 systems, as well as several American Patriot complexes.



A promising anti-missile shield will be able to protect Germany and neighboring countries, the interlocutors of the news agency note.



A spokeswoman for the German Defense Ministry confirmed in a Bloomberg commentary only the fact of negotiations on the supply of IRIS-T systems.