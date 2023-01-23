Germany expects international isolation due to refusal to transfer tanks to Ukraine

11:37 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the event of further blocking of the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany will face a diplomatic failure and international isolation.



As Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Arkadiusz Mularczyk noted on the air of local radio, such uncompromisingness in the future will turn into a weakness for Germany, because its position is contrary to the principles of international law and the main European values.

"Germany, by not agreeing to send tanks, falls into a certain international isolation and their position will be very weak if they continue to take this position," the diplomat said..

He also commented on the statement of Germany's chief diplomat Annalena Berbock that the German government allegedly does not mind Poland supplying Ukraine with the Leopard 2 tanks that Warsaw has in stock.. He noted that he had not heard such a proposal from Berlin before - this is a novelty for him.