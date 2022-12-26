Germany begins construction of a plant for the production of ammunition

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has begun construction of a large plant for the manufacture of medium-caliber ammunition. This was reported yesterday by the dpa news agency.
According to a Rheinmetall spokesman, the focus is on restoring Germany's ammunition supply, which will be independent of foreign manufacturing facilities. It was decided to produce 20-35 mm ammunition in Germany.
It is indicated that the lines for the production of medium-caliber ammunition should be ready in January. Production will begin in June 2023, and in July Rheinmetall will be able to supply the first batch of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Where exactly the new plant is being built is not publicly reported.
In the coming years, Germany plans to spend a total of more than 20 billion euros on ammunition, including rockets and artillery shells, the agency notes.
