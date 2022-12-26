Germany begins construction of a plant for the production of ammunition

11:28 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has begun construction of a large plant for the manufacture of medium-caliber ammunition. This was reported yesterday by the dpa news agency.



According to a Rheinmetall spokesman, the focus is on restoring Germany's ammunition supply, which will be independent of foreign manufacturing facilities. It was decided to produce 20-35 mm ammunition in Germany.



It is indicated that the lines for the production of medium-caliber ammunition should be ready in January. Production will begin in June 2023, and in July Rheinmetall will be able to supply the first batch of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Where exactly the new plant is being built is not publicly reported.

"Thus, if the federal government sends an appropriate order, Ukraine can receive up to 300,000 ammunition," the report says.

In the coming years, Germany plans to spend a total of more than 20 billion euros on ammunition, including rockets and artillery shells, the agency notes.