Germany may return to cooperation with Russia after the war - Scholz

08:47 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After the end of the war in Ukraine, Germany may return to cooperation with Russia.



This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports on Monday, December 12, Spiegel.



It is noted that such a statement was made during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Committee for Eastern European Economic Relations.



Scholz noted that Russia will remain the largest country on the European continent even after the end of the war, so "it is important to prepare for this time."

"One thing is clear: the relationship we had is currently on the decline. But Russia, which is ending the war, and the citizens of Russia, who are striving for a different future for themselves, also need the opportunity to start economic cooperation again at another time," Scholz said.

At the same time, he stressed that now Germany is only tightening sanctions against the Russian Federation.