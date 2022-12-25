Frank-Walter asked the President of China to influence Putin to end the war

20:13 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, asked him to use his influence in Russia to end the war against Ukraine.



This is stated in the statement of the office of the German President.



In the conversation, Steinmeier reaffirmed Germany's determination to continue supporting Ukraine.

"Europe will not back down from Russian threats and has taken action against the energy crisis. The defense of Ukraine and the cohesion of Europe have been strengthened by Russian aggression. Here Putin fundamentally miscalculated," he said.

The German President emphasized the common interest of China and Europe in ending the war, as well as in respecting Ukrainian sovereignty and the withdrawal of Russian troops, which is necessary for this.

"He asked Xi Jinping to use his influence in Russia to influence Vladimir Putin to that end," the statement said.







