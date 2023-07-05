French business suffered losses of 1 billion euros due to riots

09:04 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

French businesses have suffered huge losses, estimated at 1 billion euros, as a result of riots that have erupted across the country..



More than 450 stores were looted and 300 ATMs destroyed during the riots, according to data published by Legit, causing significant losses to French companies.



The French government says 10 shopping malls, 200 supermarkets, 250 tobacconists and 250 bank branches have been the targets of attacks during four days of chaos that has engulfed French cities.



According to Euractiv, these events sparked a broad discussion about the socio-economic situation of the suburbs of large cities.. However, the cost of public damage is estimated to be very high.

The president of France's largest employers' union MEDEF, Geoffroy Roux de Béziers, said: "It is too early to give an exact amount, but at the moment we estimate the damage to the private sector at more than 1 billion euros."

These estimates refer only to the private sector and do not take into account damage to public property or more than 5,000 vehicles damaged or set on fire by demonstrators.