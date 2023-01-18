The French prosecutor's office refused to consider TotalEnergies' accusations of helping the Russian army

11:40 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine





The Paris prosecutor's office has denied two associations an application against the French energy giant TotalEnergies for the supply of fuel for Russian military aircraft, the decision will be appealed. This is stated in a statement by one of the plaintiff organizations Razom We Stand. The parties received a notice of refusal to satisfy the complaint.



The prosecutor's office explained this by the fact that after considering this proceeding, the facts of complicity in a war crime incriminated to TotalEnergies would seem insufficiently substantiated at the level of both evidence and intent..



However, according to the plaintiffs, it became known from a series of revelations by Le Monde and non-governmental organizations that TotalEnergies not only continued to operate in the Russian Federation, but also received income from the sale of gas condensate, the conversion of which into kerosene allowed refueling the Russian air force.

"These revelations warrant investigations in a context where the presence of foreign multinational corporations in Russia also has the effect of supporting the war," the plaintiffs said.. Consequently, they deny the assessment made by the prosecutor's office and consider that its decision "is dictated only by political considerations".

The French coalition Darwin Climax Coalition and the Ukrainian group Razom We Stand plan to appeal the decision to the French Attorney General in the Court of Appeal, which, in their opinion, will not be confirmed.