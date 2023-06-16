France: Syrian man armed with a knife attacked children in a playground

17:20 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In France, an unidentified man attacked children with a knife on a playground in the eastern city of Annecy. At least four children around the age of three and one adult were injured.

Le Figaro writes about it.



French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the suspect in the attack had been arrested.

As it turned out, the attacker was an asylum seeker from Syria, born in 1991.. He received refugee status in Sweden and re-asked for it from the French authorities, police say.



French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as "absolute cowardice" in a tweet.

"Children and adults are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them and their families and rescue services," he wrote.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Bourne went to the scene, as did several other French officials.



Politicians of various views came out to condemn the attack. The attacker's motives are still unknown.