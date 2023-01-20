France to increase defense budget - Macron

France's defense budget should increase by more than a third to reach 400 billion euros. This was stated by the President of the country Emmanuel Macron, speaking on January 20 at the air force base in Mont-de-Marsan.
According to him, France should keep up with the threats of war and be ready for possible future conflicts.. He spoke of multiple threats, mentioning a "high-intensity conflict in Europe" involving Russia.
Macron called for strengthening the country's armed forces at all levels, for all types and types of troops. He also noted the importance of improving the production of weapons and ammunition.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments