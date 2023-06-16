France exposes massive Russian disinformation campaign

19:30 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has announced the exposure of a massive Russian disinformation campaign in which attackers have passed off their fictitious publications as materials from well-known French newspapers.



Four leading French newspapers including Le Parisien, Le Figaro, Le Monde and 20 Minutes were affected by the operation, as well as other major media outlets including German publications such as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Der Spiegel and Bild. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also prevented the creation of a fake copy of its official website.



The disinformation campaign was carried out by Russian figures with the participation of government agencies or organizations associated with them. They sought to create fake web pages that mimic national media and government sites, and set up fake social media accounts.. Russian embassies and cultural centers actively participated in the dissemination of this disinformation campaign.



Minister Colonna stressed that the campaign is an example of Russia's hybrid strategy aimed at destroying the conditions for peaceful democratic debate and undermining democratic institutions. She stressed that France would not allow manipulation to stop its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.