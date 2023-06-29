France plans to involve 40,000 law enforcement officers to curb riots

19:20 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The French government plans to involve 40,000 law enforcement officers to curb the riots that have been going on in the country for more than two days after the death of a 17-year-old boy.



This is reported by the AP agency.



Protesters at rallies continue to set fire to cars and public buildings in the suburbs of Paris, and riots have already spread beyond the capital.

"We call on all rioters to stop the violence and disperse. There will be significantly more police and gendarmerie this evening," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.



The Minister also said that 170 officers were injured during these riots.



The prosecutor's office requested that the detained police officer be taken into custody.