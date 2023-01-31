France to send 12 more Caesars to Ukraine and provide training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The French authorities agreed on the transfer of 12 more Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine and will help with the training of the Ukrainian military.
According to BFMTV, this was announced after a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in Paris by his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.
According to him, France will provide another 12 Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts. In addition, 150 French specialists will go to Poland and there they will help train the Ukrainian military - approximately 600 per month.
To clarifying questions from journalists, Sebastien Lecornu said that France has handed over 18 such self-propelled guns to Ukraine, of which one is already inoperative, and the remaining 17 need scheduled maintenance.
Regarding the training of the military, we are talking about training specialists for various systems, including the Crotale air defense system.
