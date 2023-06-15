Finnish border guard presented a test version of the fence on the border with Russia

14:24 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Finnish Border Guard has presented a test version of the fence on the Finnish-Russian border, according to the Finnish broadcaster Yle.



The border guards organized a press tour to show a test section of the barbed wire fence currently under construction in the town of Pelcola in Imatri on the eastern border.



The fence is three kilometers long and is being built to test the functionality of the barrier fence. The height of the fence is about four meters, and its construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023..



After completion of the pilot phase along the eastern border of Finland, it is planned to build a total length of 200 kilometers of barriers.



Earlier, the publication of photos of the fence by the border guards of southeastern Finland caused various reactions on social networks. Some commentators felt that the fence did not look strong enough and looked like a dog fence.



In response to criticism, the border guards noted that the photographs showed an unfinished structure and did not give a full picture of the characteristics of the barrier.