Finns feel increased likelihood of aggressive war - study

18:40 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to a published study by the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, the inhabitants of the country now feel a higher likelihood of an aggressive war than three years ago.



A new survey of about 3,000 Finns found that the likelihood of a threat of war among those surveyed has increased by 15 percentage points compared to the previous survey in 2020.



Researchers attribute this increase in anxiety to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as to the discussion of the political position of Russia and Finland..



More than 90% of Finns consider civil protection a necessary means of ensuring security.



Interestingly, Finns consider the pandemic a less likely threat this year than in 2020.



This survey has been carried out every three years since 1992 and provides valuable information about the opinions of the Finnish population.