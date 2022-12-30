Philippines warns of falling Chinese missile debris

09:03 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Philippine Space Agency warns of unburned space debris from Chinese rocket. It is reported by Space.com.



China's Long March-3B rocket launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Thursday carrying the Shiyan-1002 satellite, China's last space launch this year.. The satellite will be used to test new space technologies in orbit, such as monitoring the space environment.



Following the launch, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) in a statement recommended precautions related to expected unburned debris from the Long March 3B rocket.



It is assumed that the remnants of the launch vehicle - rocket boosters and payload fairings - will fall into the area near the shallow waters of Recto in the South China Sea.

"Although it is not predicted to hit land or populated areas within the Philippines, falling debris poses a hazard and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels that will pass through the impact zone," PhilSA said in a statement.

There is also a possibility that the debris will fall on the nearest coast.