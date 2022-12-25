FBI searched Medvedchuk's yacht in Croatia - media

19:28 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine





This is The 92-meter yacht of the former leader of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk Royal Romance in Croatia was visited by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for a search.This is reported by the Croatian edition of Jutarnji List.

"On the luxury yacht of the Ukrainian oligarch and Putin's ally Viktor Medvedchuk, the 92-meter Royal Romance, moored in Trogir, took place ten days ago by order of the district court of the city of Split," the message says.

This information was confirmed to journalists by Dinko Meshin, a judge and representative of the Split District Court.. According to him, the search warrant was issued on November 15 at the request of the US Department of Justice.

“This is a secret trial, so Judge Meshin could not give us more details, except that the warrant contains the names of the Ukrainian oligarch and his wife Oksana Marchenko,” the report says.

According to the publication, the United States is conducting cases against Medvedchuk and Marchenko, opened due to violations of US federal laws.. In particular, they are accused of money laundering.



On September 21, Ukraine handed over the previously detained Viktor Medvedchuk to the Russian Federation in exchange for the fighters and commanders of the Azov unit who were captured by the Russian Federation after leaving Azovstal in Mariupol. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Medvedchuk had previously gone through all the investigative actions provided for by law.