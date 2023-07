13:10 21 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union strengthens sanctions against Russia.

This was announced on Thursday, July 21, by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Twitter.

"Member states have agreed to our increased and extended EU sanctions against the Kremlin. I welcome this. This sends a strong signal to Moscow: we will maintain high pressure for as long as necessary," the head of the European Commission wrote.