The European Parliament calls on partners to Ukraine to transfer Leopard tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

10:23 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

President of the European Parliament Roberta Matsola called on Ukraine's partners to transfer Leopard tanks to the Armed Forces. It is reported by Tagesschau.

She praised the decision of Germany and the United States to transfer the Marder and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to the Armed Forces and noted that dictator Vladimir Putin expects Europe to turn its back on Ukraine.

"This cannot be allowed. It is important that Europe continues to support Ukrainians in political, humanitarian and military terms.. But it is also important that Europe strengthens its defense forces and becomes a true defense alliance,” Matsola said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Poland began considering Ukraine's request for the transfer of Leopard tanks. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki then confirmed that negotiations were underway, but said that Poland had no plans to hand over the Leopard 2 to Ukraine without a broader coalition.

Finland also announced that it is ready to transfer Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine if such a step is taken more widely in Europe.