The European Parliament approved a plan for the regulation of artificial intelligence

09:59 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Parliament approved the draft text of the future law regulating the rules in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Once the plan is approved, lawmakers will begin negotiations with the 27 EU member states on the final version of the law.

If Brussels passes the law before the end of the year, it will be the world's first law regulating artificial intelligence, according to DW.

The publication notes that at the same time, the law will not be able to enter into force until 2026, which will force the EU to insist on concluding voluntary temporary pacts with technology companies.



The law will regulate AI according to the level of risk: the higher it is for the rights or health of people, the greater the obligations. The high-risk list includes artificial intelligence in education, critical infrastructure, public order, and migration management.



Special requirements are placed on generative systems such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, which are capable of producing text, images, audio and media files.. They should inform users that the content was created by a machine and not by a human.