The European Commission proposes to create a digital form of the euro

The European Commission has initiated a legislative proposal to create a digital form of the euro. The European Central Bank may issue it in the future as a supplement to cash.
This was reported on the website of the European Commission.
This was reported on the website of the European Commission.
It is noted that the euro continues to be a symbol of the unity and strength of Europe. Throughout the eurozone and beyond, people and businesses have been accustomed to paying with euro coins and banknotes for more than two decades.
Therefore, the European Commission has proposed two sets of measures to ensure that people have both cash and electronic payment options when they want to pay with central bank money:
- a legal tender proposal for cash to ensure that it is widely accepted as a means of payment and remains easily accessible to people and businesses throughout the euro area;
- a legislative proposal establishing the legal basis for a possible digital euro as an addition to euro banknotes and coins.
At the same time, it is noted that although this proposal, once adopted by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, will create a legal basis for the digital euro, the European Central Bank will decide whether and when to issue the digital euro.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments