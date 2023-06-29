The European Commission proposes to create a digital form of the euro

08:42 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission has initiated a legislative proposal to create a digital form of the euro. The European Central Bank may issue it in the future as a supplement to cash.



This was reported on the website of the European Commission.

The European Commission has put forward two proposals to guarantee citizens and businesses the ability to continue to access and pay for euro banknotes and coins throughout the eurozone, and to create a framework for a possible new digital form of the euro that is central European.

It is noted that the euro continues to be a symbol of the unity and strength of Europe. Throughout the eurozone and beyond, people and businesses have been accustomed to paying with euro coins and banknotes for more than two decades.

"60% of respondents would like to continue to be able to use cash, but more people are choosing to pay digitally using cards and programs issued by banks and other digital and financial companies. This trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the European Commission has proposed two sets of measures to ensure that people have both cash and electronic payment options when they want to pay with central bank money:

a legal tender proposal for cash to ensure that it is widely accepted as a means of payment and remains easily accessible to people and businesses throughout the euro area;

a legislative proposal establishing the legal basis for a possible digital euro as an addition to euro banknotes and coins.

This will provide individuals and businesses with additional choice to pay digitally with an accepted, cheap, secure and sustainable form of public money in the euro area.

At the same time, it is noted that although this proposal, once adopted by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, will create a legal basis for the digital euro, the European Central Bank will decide whether and when to issue the digital euro.