Estonia intends to transfer all its 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine

09:48 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian government wants to set a precedent that leaves no excuse for other countries to withhold support.



This was announced on January 23 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reference to the Estonian ambassador to Kyiv, Kaimo Kuuska.

"We are giving all our 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries have no excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," the diplomat stressed.



It is noted that the Estonian government has adopted the next and largest package of military assistance to Ukraine at the moment with a total value of 113 million euros, which will include:

dozens of 155 mm FH-70 and 122 mm D-30 howitzers;

thousands of artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;

hundreds of anti-tank grenade launchers M2 Karl-Gustaf with ammunition;

means of supporting artillery units.

Thus, the total military aid in Ukraine is more than 1% of Estonian GDP.



In addition, Tallinn will continue to provide both basic and specialized training to members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.