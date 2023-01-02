Estonia and Finland are negotiating the redistribution of part of the refugees from Ukraine

13:30 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Estonia and Finland continue negotiations on the redirection to Finland of part of the Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia.



About 120,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia last year, of which more than 65,000 remained in the country. Meanwhile, less than 50,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland, although the population of Finland is five times the population of Estonia.



In this regard, Tallinn and Helsinki began negotiations in December on the redistribution of part of the refugees from Ukraine arriving in Estonia, and Finland announced its readiness to receive 50-100 people from Estonia every week, starting from January of this year.



Chancellor of the Estonian Interior Ministry Tarmo Moilits said that the first consultations on this issue were held at the government level, but the details are still being agreed.

"It is important that we must ensure the initial reception [of refugees], no matter how many there are. When war refugees come to us, we need to provide primary accommodation, primary food assistance, social assistance, psychosocial counseling," Miilits added.



For Ukrainian refugees wishing to move from Estonia to Finland, bus and ferry transportation can be arranged.



According to one of the latest polls, the share of supporters of accepting Ukrainian refugees in Estonia remains high, while support has been slowly declining since spring.



