ECtHR obliges Russia to pay Navalny 40,000 euros

15:30 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has issued a decision requiring Russia to pay compensation to Alexei Navalny in the amount of 40,000 euros in a case involving a refusal to investigate his poisoning.

“The Court considers that the applicant has suffered non-pecuniary damage on account of a violation of Article 2 of the Convention in its procedural aspect. Taking into account the specific circumstances of the case and making an assessment on the basis of fairness, the court awards the applicant 40,000 euros in respect of non-pecuniary damage,” the court’s decision reads.

On December 14, 2020, The Insider and Bellingcat published an investigation that named the FSB officers who took part in the poisoning of Navalny with the Novichok substance, which the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons recognized as a military toxin.

Also published were the confessions of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who spoke with Alexei Navalny (thinking that he was talking to the assistant to the head of the Security Council) and told many details of the assassination attempt. Among other things, he explained that Navalny's life was saved by the actions of the pilots and atropine administered by the ambulance, and also specified that the poison was applied to his underpants, and the transport police helped the FSB officers to clean up the traces.