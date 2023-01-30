EU imposes sanctions on Iranian drone company

18:35 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union today imposed sanctions restrictions against the Iranian state-owned corporation Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA), which produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on January 30.. Drones manufactured by this company, in particular, are used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.



The text of the decision is published in the Official Gazette of the EU.



HESA is a subsidiary of the Iranian Aviation Industry Organization (IAIO): a state-owned enterprise subordinate to the Iranian Armed Forces Ministry of Defense and Logistics (MODAFL).



Thus, UAVs produced by HESA in Iran are used by the Russian Federation in military aggression against Ukraine.

"Therefore, HESA is responsible for supporting material actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the EU Council stressed.

Sanctions come into force from the moment the relevant decision is promulgated.