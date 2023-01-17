EU to invest in green energy

14:40 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union will allocate about 350 billion euros to the production of industrial products for green energy.

This was stated by European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, which was published on January 16.

"In general terms, and taking into account the American experience, this will be about 2% of the community's GDP, that is, about 300 or 350 billion euros, but only in this particular industry, the industrial production of clean energy equipment," he specified.

Breton added that "these figures are approximate."



The European Commissioner stressed that the EU is now experiencing a serious energy and industrial crisis, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. He also recalled that EU countries become stronger when pooling resources.