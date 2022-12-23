EU agrees to allocate 20 billion euros for reforms to phase out Russian gas

17:33 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union on December 14 agreed to provide 20 billion euros to finance energy reforms that would reduce the European economy's dependence on Russian gas.



It is reported by Reuters.

The European Union will raise an additional 20 billion euros in its carbon market for investment to help end the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible, in line with the political agreement reached on Wednesday .

According to the publication, on the morning of December 14, negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament agreed to attract 60% of grants from the EU Innovation Fund - an existing reserve of carbon market revenues that is spent on breakthrough green technologies.. The remaining 40% is planned to come from sales of carbon dioxide (CO₂) permits, which were generated earlier than planned.



EU carbon market forces power plants and polluting factories to buy carbon dioxide permits CO₂. The cost of these permits has risen sharply in recent years, boosting the revenue countries receive from selling these allowances to companies that emit gas.



The agreed funding is expected to target sectors such as renewable energy expansion, energy efficient renovations and heavy industry decarbonization projects.. Some countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, have spoken out against the idea, warning that playing with the reserve could undermine confidence in the carbon market and lead to corresponding prices falling in the EU.



This week, negotiators with the EU will also try to reach an agreement on a broader development of the carbon market, which is central to the EU's goal of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, Reuters adds.