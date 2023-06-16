EU considers storing its gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities

19:33 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU is considering using Ukrainian gas storage facilities to store its own gas in order to be ready for a sharp increase in demand and prices in winter, Bloomberg reports.



According to the publication, gas storage facilities in the EU are already almost full and are expected to reach their maximum capacity in early September.. The use of Ukrainian storage is becoming part of a panic-avoidance strategy that led to record prices and government intervention last year.



The publication notes that while the idea of storing gas in a country that is subject to conflict and attacks on its energy infrastructure may seem risky, it finds supporters..



Ukrainian storage facilities are located far enough from the front lines to be considered safe and have a strategic advantage due to their connection to EU gas markets.



One of the storage facilities under consideration is the Bilche-Volytsko-Uhersky storage facility in the Lviv region, which can hold significantly more gas than the largest storage facility in Germany.



The German company RWE AG says that Ukrainian storage facilities can help balance supply and demand in the EU gas market in the second half of summer 2023 due to their connection to EU gas markets.