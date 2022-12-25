EU condemns Iran's decision to help Russia in the war against Ukraine

19:09 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs adopted a resolution condemning Iran's decision to assist Russia in the war against Ukraine and warned it against supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.



This was reported by the website of the European Council on Monday, December 12.

"The EU strongly condemns and considers unacceptable any military support from Iran, including the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia's criminal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," the document says.

The European Union recalled that any transfer of certain combat drones and missiles to Iran without proper authorization from the UN Security Council is a violation of UNSCR 2231.



The EU also expressed concern that Iranian weapons, including drones, are made using components of international origin, including from Europe.