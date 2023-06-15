EU fines Meta $1.2bn for privacy breach

16:07 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by RTE. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined US company Meta 1.2 billion euros for violations related to the transfer of personal data from the European Union to the United States.

This is the largest privacy fine in EU history, exceeding the previous €746 million fine imposed on Amazon in 2021.

It is noted that as part of this decision, Meta was ordered to suspend the transfer of data from the EU to the United States and it only affects Facebook, and not other Meta platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.



The regulator also gave the company six months to stop illegal processing, including storage, in the United States of personal data of European users transferred in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



In its initial decision, the DPC did not recommend imposing a fine, but some of its fellow European regulators disagreed, and eventually the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) ordered Meta to be fined.



At the same time, Meta said it would appeal the Irish Data Protection Commission's decision.