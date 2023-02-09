The EU named Russia the main disinformation country of 2022

13:54 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Foreign Service of the European Union recognized the Russian Federation as the world leader in disinformation in 2022.



This is stated in the department's report on disinformation and manipulation of facts in the global information space in 2022.



The main topic of Russian information attacks was the war in Ukraine. Sixty out of a hundred such attacks were launched to justify a Russian invasion.



To do this, Russian propagandists tried to present Ukraine as a "Nazi" state, accused the Ukrainian authorities of "genocide" and murders of their own citizens, spread fakes about the presence of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, etc.



In addition, according to the study, another goal of Russian information attacks was to discredit the European Union.



Thus, the Russians reported the alleged lack of support for Ukraine in European society, the "detrimental impact" of EU sanctions against Russia on Europe itself, and the fact that Europeans are allegedly forced to starve and freeze due to a lack of energy supplies from the Russian Federation.



Media companies Sputnik and Russia Today (RT) were named among the most significant examples of disinformation in the European Union.. It is noted that these media are not objective, do not comply with journalistic standards, use various tools to support Russian aggression in Ukraine.