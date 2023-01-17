The EU will start buying gas this spring

17:38 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union plans to start joint gas purchases this spring. This was announced on Monday by the Deputy Head of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic at the first meeting of the EU Energy Platform.

"The EU will launch joint gas purchases long before the summer," he assured.



The European official added that the European Commission intends to publish the general needs of the community in gas for this year in early spring.



Šefčović called on EU countries to clarify their gas needs with representatives of the energy sector.



It should be noted that the Energy Platform was created to prepare joint purchases by the countries of the community of liquefied natural gas in order to stop competition between the EU states and reduce prices for it.



The idea of joint purchases of gas by the EU countries has been promoted by the European Commission with varying intensity for more than 10 years, but the solution to this issue has become a reality only in the context of the current gas crisis and the refusal of most EU countries to purchase Russian gas. The European Commission insists that the EU countries transfer to Brussels the right to conclude contracts with external gas suppliers. The declared task is to avoid competition between member countries, by analogy with how the European Commission purchased coronavirus vaccines for EU countries.



In fact, this will mean another major transfer of the sovereign powers of European states to the European Commission. While we are talking about a trial mode of purchases, joint contracts at the first stage should cover no more than 15% of the needs of the EU countries in gas.