EU may block Twitter

The European Union may block Twitter, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, if it does not comply with EU content moderation rules, reports the Financial Times. So, on November 30, the head of European industry, Thierry Breton, held a video meeting with Musk, where he said that in case of non-compliance with the rules, Twitter could be blocked or fined up to 6% of global turnover.

"Twitter must comply with a checklist of rules, including not taking an arbitrary approach to reinstating banned users, aggressively spreading disinformation, and agreeing to a 'wide independent audit' of the platform until next year," the publication wrote.

It is also noted that among the requirements of the EU there is the provision of clear criteria by which users can be banned.