Erdogan announces Putin's expected visit to Turkey in August

09:46 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As he continued his presidency, Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his close relationship with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.. So, on July 7, at a press conference during the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, the head of Turkey, Erdogan, said that he expected Putin to arrive in the country on an official visit in August.

Among the main topics that Erdogan plans to discuss with the head of the Kremlin are the grain agreement and the exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Erdogan noted that consultations are currently ongoing with Moscow on the subsequent exchange of prisoners.

"We are currently discussing this issue with Russia.. And next month, Putin will visit Turkey, and there will be an opportunity to discuss this tête-à-tête again," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan noted that he is closely following this issue, and added that a positive result should be expected in the shortest possible time.

He also noted that Turkey is working to extend the "grain agreement" and is making every effort to extend its validity by two years.

"We will make efforts to extend the term of the agreement by two years," Erdogan said. "I wish the continuation of the grain initiative. I am sure that all stakeholders understand the global responsibility of this initiative," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he supports Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.