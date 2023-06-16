Erdogan highlights his 'special relationship' with Putin - CNN

08:02 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Türkiye is preparing for the final stage of the presidential elections, and the whole world is waiting for the results. How will Turkey's political role change during Russia's war in Ukraine? After all, the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, occupied far from the last place in this political picture.

A week before the second round of elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with CNN that his country has positive relations with Russia and is not going to impose sanctions against it.

"Russia and Turkey are helpful to each other in every possible way," he said, stressing that his own "special relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin is deepening.

According to Erdogan, the West needs a "very balanced approach" to a country like Russia.

The President of Turkey once again stressed that his country would not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, as Western countries did.

Recall that on May 14, presidential elections were held in Turkey.. Erdogan won 49.51% of the vote, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88%. The second round of presidential elections will be held on May 28.