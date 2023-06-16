Erdogan remains in power until 2028

06:43 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of elections with a score of 52,16% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroglu was supported by over 47,84% of voters. That's a difference of over 2 million votes.

This is reported by the Anadolu news agency.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were installed for voters across Turkey. The turnout in the second round of Turkish presidential elections was 85.53%, less than two percentage points lower than in the first round of voting.

"All 85 million of our citizens are winners of the elections on May 14 and 28. I would like to thank our people for giving us the responsibility of running the country for the next five years.. We will be worthy of your trust," Erdogan promised.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election