EC proposes a new system for the distribution of migrants among member states

11:58 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information from RMF FM, the European Commission has proposed a de facto mandatory resettlement of migrants among the member states of the European Union.



The proposal was voiced by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, during a meeting with the ambassadors of member states.



This proposal revives discussions that began after the migration crisis in the EU in 2015, but then some countries did not agree with such an initiative.



According to the new proposal of the European Commission, a mechanism for the forced resettlement of illegal migrants will be introduced. If any EU country refuses to participate in this process, it will be obliged to pay a fine of 22,000 euros for each unaccepted migrant.



During the talks, Polish Permanent Representative Andrzej Sadosz noted that Poland is already accepting 1 million refugees from Ukraine under international protection, and the EU has allocated 200 million euros to help them.



He stressed that the amount of 22,000 euros per migrant, which the European Commission plans to charge, is unreasonably low in comparison with the allocated funds.



In total, the European Commission proposes to resettle 30,000 migrants in other EU countries, with the possibility of increasing this figure to 120,000. It is unofficially reported that France and Germany have expressed a desire to resettle at least 35,000 migrants.



Paris also declared that the amount of 22,000 euros per migrant was insufficient. However, some countries, including Slovakia, Croatia and Hungary, support Poland's position and express their support for its arguments.