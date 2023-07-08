Joe Biden is against the next entry of Ukraine into NATO

07:09 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN, at the moment it is impossible to consider the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO.. Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance can only be considered after the end of the war.

"Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, in the midst of a war. There is no unanimity among the members of the Alliance regarding the admission of Ukraine to NATO now," he said.

At the same time, Biden stressed that the US and NATO allies will continue to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian defense forces with the weapons needed to end the war with Russia.

The United States of America can provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Israel, which do not involve joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on American leader Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to NATO now, even if it can only become a member of the Alliance after the end of the war with Russia.