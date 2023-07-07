Joe Biden approves transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine

12:59 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.



The Washington Post informs about this, the official announcement of the assistance should be made today, July 7th.



In accordance with this decision, the US Congress must remove cluster munitions from the country's existing defense stockpiles.



The publication notes that this decision was made in light of growing concerns about the delay in the counter-offensive from Ukraine and the reduction of Western stocks of conventional artillery.