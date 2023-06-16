Drones, laptops, equipment: part of equipment for the military from the EU arrived in Moldova

10:02 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldova received the first batch of equipment from the European Peace Fund (IEP) to strengthen the defense capability of the Moldovan military.

This was reported by the TV channel TV8.

It is noted that the assistance package worth seven million euros includes drones, laptops, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, ultrasound equipment, surgical plasters and more.



According to the Minister of Defense of Moldova, Anatoly Nosatii, this is eloquent proof of the EU's contribution to strengthening the defense capability and increasing the country's resilience to current challenges.



He noted that by the end of the year, Moldova will also receive ambulances, sappers, metal detectors, radars, vehicles and medical equipment.



The equipment will be received by army units of sappers and doctors.



In addition, the European Peace Fund will allocate 80 million euros for the needs of logistics, communications and IT equipment.