Why air defense systems were deployed in Moscow - explained in ISW

09:30 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin does not intend to retreat from its aggressive plans and is preparing the population of Russia for a protracted war against Ukraine. It is for this purpose that air defense systems have been installed in Moscow in recent days, on Friday, January 20, the ISW report says.

According to analysts, air defense in Moscow is necessary for the Russian authorities "for the picture" in order to frighten the population and mobilize them for war.

"Thus, the invaders are trying to strengthen information operations to prepare the population for a protracted war in Ukraine and further victims," experts say.

In their opinion, this demonstration of air defense systems is also likely part of a nascent campaign to promote a number of analogies to the fighting of the Second World War, when air defense systems were installed directly throughout Moscow.

Analysts also point out that the Kremlin continues to promote information campaigns to weaken Western support for Ukraine while simultaneously continuing mobilization activities, despite numerous statements about the official end of mobilization.

Recall that footage from Moscow appeared on social networks, showing how the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems are being installed on the roofs of administrative buildings, including the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

And today it was reported that one of the installations was noticed 10 kilometers from Putin's residence near Moscow.